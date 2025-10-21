The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has identified drivers’ behaviour as the leading cause of road crashes in Nigeria, accounting for more than 80 percent of accidents recorded nationwide. FRSC Sector Commander in Jigawa State, Umar Mas’udu, stated this in Dutse during the flag-off of the 2025 ...

FRSC Sector Commander in Jigawa State, Umar Mas’udu, stated this in Dutse during the flag-off of the 2025 Ember Months Campaign, themed “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.”

Mas’udu explained that most road accidents stem from excessive speeding, driver fatigue, overloading, and the use of mobile phones while driving.

He said the campaign aims to raise public awareness and promote safer driving habits as vehicular movement increases during the festive period.

He disclosed that the Corps has deployed personnel and special marshals to major highways and identified black spots across the state to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

According to him, the FRSC is collaborating with transport unions, security agencies, and community leaders to promote responsible road use and minimize road crashes during the ember months.

Mas’udu emphasised that stronger enforcement and improved driver education remain central to reducing avoidable road accidents across the country.