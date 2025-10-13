A former People's Democratic Party (PDP ) National Secretary Sunday Udeh-Okoye has formerly resigned his membership of the party ...

A letter to this effect was made available to TVC News in Enugu

The letter written

to his Agbogugu Ward chairman in Awgu council area of Enugu state, citing the core essence of his decision to dump the party.

He first thanked the party for the opportunities given him to serve as a member of Enugu House of assembly, , a one time National Youth leader of the party and recently as the National Secretary of the PDP.

Udeh-Okoye claimed that the ideals and vision of the founding fathers of the party, built on principle of Unity, Justice and equity have been eroded.

He regretted that the party that once served as the beacon of hope for democratic governance, lost its moral compass and ideological direction

Although, he did not indicate his next move in the letter, claims he plans to embark on a progressive journey, dedicated to restoring the values of democracy, accountability and service to people, according to him, PDP has abandoned.

The available report has it that, the massive defection of notable PDP stalwarts in South East may be unconnected with the protracted crisis in the party .

Sunday Udeh-Okoye was duly nominated by the South East zonal Working Committee of PDP) as a replacement for Senator Sam Anyanwu, who abdicated his duty to contest the Imo Governorship election, but was rejected.