The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handed over two Benin Bronzes, a bronze relief plaque and a commemorative head, to the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to reclaim its cultural heritage.

The artifacts, looted during the 1897 invasion of the Benin Kingdom, were repatriated from the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) Boston. The handover ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, thanked the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, for facilitating the return of the pieces.

“This is a historic moment for Nigeria, the Ministry, and the good people of the Benin kingdom. We are still having conversations with several others in custody of these artifacts, and soon, the process of returning them all to their rightful owners will begin,” Musawa stated.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway, expressed appreciation to all facilitators, including staff of NCMM, for the long-awaited success.

“Our appreciation also goes to His Royal Highness, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa who led the struggle to recover the pieces. What we are witnessing today is the return of a huge part of Nigeria’s history. As much as this occasion is symbolic to Benin, it is also symbolic to Nigeria’s struggle as far as the restitution of our cultural objects is concerned. We also have objects from Ife, so this event is historic, irrespective of the small gathering,” Holloway stated.

A symbolic handover to the Ministry by the Minister of Foreign Affairs took place in the presence of the three high chiefs who represented the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

The event was attended by management staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, and NCMM.