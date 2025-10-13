Severe casualties have been reported as torrential rains have caused heavy flooding in Mexico last week have leaving at least 64 people dead and 65 missing. According to Reuters, the government stated on Monday that after the downpours had triggered landslides, cut off power in some municipalities a...

According to Reuters, the government stated on Monday that after the downpours had triggered landslides, cut off power in some municipalities and caused rivers to burst their banks.

Mexican authorities have deployed thousands of personnel to help evacuate, clean up and monitor areas in the Gulf Coast and central states most affected by the rains, which lasted through much of last week.