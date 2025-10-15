Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, rounded off their pre-World Cup preparations in style with a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Paraguay in Casablanca on Tuesday evening. It was a match filled with pace, precision, and plenty of lessons as Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls seal...

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, rounded off their pre-World Cup preparations in style with a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Paraguay in Casablanca on Tuesday evening.

It was a match filled with pace, precision, and plenty of lessons as Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls sealed their 12th warm-up game, extending their scoring tally to an impressive 50 goals while conceding just six.

The Flamingos wasted no time announcing their intent, taking the lead inside the opening two minutes. Goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface launched a pinpoint long ball that found captain Shakirat Moshood, who cleverly laid it off for Mariam Yahaya. The forward made no mistake, chipping the onrushing Paraguayan goalkeeper to give Nigeria an early advantage.

Eight minutes later, Shakirat had a chance to double the lead, but her effort flew just over the bar. Paraguay found a lifeline in the 15th minute after a defensive error from Christiana Sunday gifted them an equaliser against the run of play. The South Americans grew in confidence, forcing Boniface into two fine saves as the Flamingos briefly lost their rhythm.

However, the Nigerians quickly regained control, and just before halftime, they were back in front. A defensive mix-up at the back allowed Yahaya to pounce for her brace in the 44th minute before completing a sensational first-half hat-trick a minute later, thanks to a delightful pass from Kaosarat Olanrewaju.

The second half saw the Flamingos maintain their attacking momentum, with Ayomide Abubakar and Shakirat Moshood both coming close to adding to the tally. Substitute goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu made a crucial save in the 69th minute to preserve Nigeria’s two-goal cushion as Paraguay searched for a route back into the game. In the final moments, another defensive lapse allowed Paraguay to pull one back, but it was too late to deny Nigeria a deserved 3–2 win.

With their Morocco training camp now concluded, the Flamingos will head to Rabat on Wednesday morning to settle into their FIFA accommodation ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on October 17. Drawn in Group D, Nigeria will open their campaign against Canada on Sunday, 19th October, then face France three days later, before wrapping up the group stage against Samoa on October 25.