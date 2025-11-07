Five members of some international organised criminal groups (IOCG) recently arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in connection with the seizure of 68.9 kilograms of cocaine and tramadol at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, have been sentenced to...

Five members of some international organised criminal groups (IOCG) recently arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in connection with the seizure of 68.9 kilograms of cocaine and tramadol at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, have been sentenced to a combined 21 years imprisonment.

This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA.

According to the statement, the suspects, Olasupo Michael Oladimeji, Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi, and Sola Adegoke, were arraigned before Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on 30th October 2025.

The statement reads, “The trio of Olasupo Michael Oladimeji, Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi, and Sola Adegoke, who are leaders of one of the cartels, were arrested following the seizure of 17.9 kilograms of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms going to Sydney, Australia, at the export shed of the MMIA Lagos on 26th August 2025. In the course of the investigation, 20.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, were recovered from Ogunbiyi’s home in Lekki, and a black Range Rover SUV marked RBC 459 EJ was found in Adegoke’s residence in Ikeja GRA.

“They were subsequently arraigned on five counts in charge number FHC/L/925C/2025 before Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on 30th October 2025. The accused persons later pleaded guilty to the charges against each of them.”

It added, “Delivering his judgement on 31st October, Justice Kakaki sentenced each of them to five years imprisonment without the option of fine, bringing the total number of years in jail for the three of them to 15 years. The court further ordered that the Range Rover SUV and a Toyota Venza Car seized from the convicts in the course of the investigation be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

In a similar development, the statement revealed that “two kingpins of another syndicate: Obunike Joseph Obichukwu and Uzorchukwu Godspower Chukwurah were arrested by NDLEA operatives following the seizure of 2.60kg cocaine and 27.90kg tramadol concealed in motor spare parts being taken to Gabon through the Lagos airport on 19th July 2025.

It added, “At the end of the investigation, the duo were charged and arraigned before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on six counts in charge number FHC/L/980C.

“Upon their arraignment on Tuesday 4th November, they both pleaded guilty and after a review of the facts of the case, the two defendants were convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment or payment of a fine of N2million each in lieu of jail while the N4m paid by Obunike to bribe NDLEA officers was ordered forfeited to the Federal Government,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three members of an international organised criminal group operating between Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates in connection with Busts.N5.3 billion worth of cocaine confined in textile materials bound for Sydney, Australia at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

This major success was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, stating that the intelligence on the drug syndicates began on Tuesday, 26th August 2025, following the uncovering of 76 cartons of textile materials going to Sydney by officers of NDLEA at the export shed of the Lagos airport.