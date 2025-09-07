The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three members of an international organised criminal group operating between Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates in connection with a N5.3 billion worth of cocaine confined in textile mat...

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three members of an international organised criminal group operating between Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates in connection with a N5.3 billion worth of cocaine confined in textile materials bound for Sydney, Australia at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

This major success was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, stating that the intelligence on the drug syndicates began on Tuesday, 26th August 2025, following the uncovering of 76 cartons of textile materials going to Sydney by officers of NDLEA at the export shed of the Lagos airport.

The statement reads, “An international organized criminal group (IOCG) operating between Nigeria, UK, Brazil, Australia, and the United Arab Emirate has been smashed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who in a two-week-long intelligence-led operations across parts of Lagos arrested three leaders of the cartel after intercepting large consignment of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms going to Sydney, Australia at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos.

According to the statement, a thorough search of the shipment carried out by the operatives led to the recovery of 16 big blocks of cocaine weighing 17.9 kilograms disguised in lace materials, parked with local charms to provide a spiritual cover against law enforcement detection.

Three key members of the drug group, Olashupo Michael Oladimeji, Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi and Shola Adegoke, were arrested as other members are still at large. Investigation by NDLEA revealed that other coordinating members of the group and the ring leader are operating overseas.

One of the suspects arrested, Ogunbiyi, was discovered to have served a 14-year jail term in the UK over a murder case before returning to Nigeria about eight years ago.

“A freight agent and member of the syndicate, Olashupo Michael Oladimeji, was the first to be arrested. The consignment was expected to fetch the syndicate an estimated street value of over 5.3 million Australian Dollars, equivalent to N5.3 billion.

“Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi and Shola Adegoke. Ogunbiyi, who is the arrowhead of the syndicate in Nigeria was arrested at a hotel in Ikeja GRA on Wednesday 3rd September and swiftly taken to his house in Lekki area of Lagos where a search led to the recovery of 21 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis with a total weight of 10.90kg and a double-barreled pump action gun, with some cartridges.

“A house located at 13 Reverend Ogunbiyi Street, Ikeja GRA, where the criminal group used to package illicit drugs for export, was subsequently raided, and another leader of the syndicate, Shola Adegoke arrested there. A black Range Rover SUV marked RBC 459 EJ found in the compound was searched, and 17 parcels of Loud weighing 9.60 kilograms were recovered.

“A black Toyota Venza car with registration number FST 771 JQ was earlier recovered from Ogunbiyi at the point of his arrest at the hotel.

“Investigations revealed that while Ogunbiyi coordinates operations for the group in Nigeria, one Adebisi Ademola Omoyele (Mr. Bee), who is currently hibernating in Dubai, UAE, is identified as the ringleader of the criminal network who coordinates their overseas operations.

“Meanwhile, a Milan, Italy-based Nigerian, Gabriel Michael, was on Friday, 5th September, arrested by NDLEA operatives at the departure hall of Terminal 1 of the Lagos airport while attempting to board an Air France flight to Italy. He was found to have concealed a total of 24,480 pills of tramadol 100mg, 200mg and 225mg, which he claimed he was going to sell for 19,520 euros,” the statement concluded.