First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has called on all Nigerians to take decisive action against violence targeting women and girls, as the country joins the world to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In a statement she personally signed, the First Lady highlighted this year’s theme, “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls,” emphasizing the urgent need to address online abuse, harassment, extortion, and exploitation.

“Digital spaces should foster genuine human connection, facilitate learning, and promote productivity, not fear,” she said.

“Yet, too many women and girls face bullying, blackmail, stalking, and gender-based hate online. This is unacceptable. Violence in any form, offline or online, undermines the dignity, safety, and potential of women and girls.”

Senator Tinubu expressed solidarity with survivors and urged government institutions, technology companies, civil society, and all Nigerians to work together to make digital platforms safe, inclusive, and respectful.

She concluded her message by extending warm wishes on the occasion, stating, “Happy International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2025.”