The successful rescue of all 38 abducted worshippers from Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was driven largely by President Bola Tinubu’s direct coordination of the security response, according to credible security sources.

Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles had stormed the church during a service last Wednesday, firing repeatedly at worshippers.

The attack inadvertently streamed live, left two people dead and several others injured before the assailants escaped into the forest with 38 hostages, drawing widespread national and international outrage.

Senior security officials said President Tinubu immediately assumed personal oversight of the situation, receiving constant briefings, reviewing operational options, and insisting on decisive action amid criticism that his administration was not adequately protecting Christian and non-Christian communities.

His hands-on involvement reportedly spurred an extensive intelligence operation led by the Office of the National Security Adviser, which deployed advanced mapping technology and aerial surveillance to track the kidnappers.

These efforts eventually identified their hideout in the Oreke Okeigbo forest in Ifelodun LGA.

The President subsequently approved a joint DSS–Air Force raid carried out on Sunday.

The operation, launched at about 3:20 p.m., resulted in the safe recovery of all hostages. It remains unclear whether the kidnappers fled before the assault or were neutralised, as operational details remain classified.

Security sources also pointed out that the Eruku area has suffered similar attacks in the past, including a June incident where gunmen killed two policemen and abducted Chinese workers at a nearby marble site.

A breakdown of the rescued victims shows 26 females and 12 males aged between five and 67 years.

They include a five-year-old, children aged six and nine, two 10-year-olds, three pre-teens, four teenagers, and adults ranging from their 20s to late 50s.