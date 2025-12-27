Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated 1,000 bags of 25kg rice to the Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF) in Bauchi State to support Christian families during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The donation was announced on Saturday by the Bauchi State Coord...

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated 1,000 bags of 25kg rice to the Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF) in Bauchi State to support Christian families during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The donation was announced on Saturday by the Bauchi State Coordinator of the forum, Mr Ayuba Dogara, at the flag-off of the distribution exercise in the state.

Dogara said the food items would be fairly distributed across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State, adding that beneficiaries would include members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), women and youth groups, various associations, as well as other vulnerable residents.

He described the intervention as timely, noting that it came at a period when many families were preparing for the festive season and facing economic challenges.

According to him, the gesture showed solidarity with members of the forum who have stood by the nation’s leadership even before the current administration came into office.

Dogara linked the initiative to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said prioritises inclusion, compassion and equal opportunity for Nigerians, irrespective of background or social standing.

“The distribution of Christmas packages to Christian families across Northern Nigeria is a testament to the First Lady’s deep sense of empathy, commitment to national service, and moral leadership,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony, stressing that sustainable nation-building could only thrive in an environment of unity, mutual respect and cooperation among diverse communities.

Dogara also charged local government coordinators of the forum to ensure that the rice was shared transparently and equitably so that the donation reached the intended beneficiaries without favouritism.

Speaking at the event, the APC Chairman in Bogoro Local Government Area, Mr Istifanus Manasseh, praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing it as people-oriented and inclusive, with programmes designed to address the needs of ordinary citizens.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Bage Maitandu, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for the support, describing the donation as a symbol of care and encouragement during the festive season, while pledging continued support for the Tinubu administration.