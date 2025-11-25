The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to expanding and modernising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through a strategic partnership with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST). Dr. Alausa, who visited UDST on Tuesda...

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to expanding and modernising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through a strategic partnership with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

Dr. Alausa, who visited UDST on Tuesday, was welcomed by the university’s President, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, and other senior officials. During the visit, the minister toured the university’s Certificate School, renowned for its competency-based TVET education and internationally accredited technical programmes.

He praised UDST for its emphasis on practical training, workplace readiness, and industry-aligned certifications pillars central to Nigeria’s ongoing skills development reforms.

Announcing new collaborative initiatives, Dr. Alausa highlighted plans for enhanced faculty exchanges and train-the-trainer programmes aimed at building Nigeria’s technical teaching workforce.

Nigerian instructors will undergo advanced training in key technical areas including welding, plumbing, HVAC, electrical installation, and solar photovoltaic technology, aligning national instructional capacity with global standards.

The minister also revealed that UDST will assist Nigeria in establishing a quality assurance framework to ensure that certificates, diplomas, and degrees issued by Nigerian technical colleges and skills centres meet international standards.

This measure is expected to improve the global recognition and mobility of Nigerian TVET graduates, particularly in Europe and North America.

Additionally, Nigeria will collaborate with UDST’s entrepreneurship, innovation, and incubation centres to support youth enterprise development.

The initiative will provide incubation support and innovation programmes to empower young Nigerians to become micro-entrepreneurs, small and large-scale business owners, high-growth innovators, and potential unicorn-level founders.

Dr. Alausa said the partnership reflects the Federal Government’s determination to build a skilled, globally competitive, and industry-ready workforce capable of driving Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to modernising the TVET ecosystem, expanding opportunities for young people, and aligning national skills development with international benchmarks.