The Federal Ministry of Education has announced significant progress in its efforts to elevate Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and strengthen broader education reforms through strategic international collaboration.

This follows a series of high-level engagements in Singapore led by the Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa.

During a bilateral meeting with Singapore’s Minister of Education, Desmond Lee, both countries reaffirmed their longstanding relationship and agreed to develop a new framework that expands cooperation beyond TVET into wider areas of education and skills development essential for national growth.

As part of the visit, Dr. Alausa toured the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), including ITE West and Central Colleges, where he examined Aeronautics, Engineering, Hospitality, and advanced technical training facilities.

The Minister described the experience as highly insightful, noting Singapore’s strong model of delivering industry-aligned, high-quality vocational and technical education.

Further meetings with ITE Education Services (ITEES)—the institution’s global training and partnership arm—advanced discussions on updating the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria’s National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The renewed partnership will support quality assurance in three Nigerian colleges, strengthen the Global Excellence for Skills Education and Training (GEMSET) programme, introduce a three-year Artificial Intelligence Applications course, enhance leadership development for heads of institutions, and expand train-the-trainer initiatives in critical TVET fields.

The Ministry also highlighted progress under the new Free Education Initiative for Federal Technical Colleges and select state colleges, where tuition and essential learning services are now fully funded by the Federal Government.

This initiative aims to expand access to quality, skills-based education for Nigerian children.

With over 1.3 million applications received for the Ministry’s TVET Programme, the demand for technical skills among Nigerian youth continues to surge.

Efforts are underway to connect trained youths to industry opportunities or support them in establishing small-scale enterprises through targeted partnerships.

Dr. Alausa noted that his engagements in Singapore have been productive and will translate into strengthened programme quality, improved infrastructure, and a more competitive TVET ecosystem in Nigeria.

The Federal Ministry of Education reiterates its commitment to building a modern, globally competitive education and skills development system.

Through international cooperation, innovation, and sustained reform, the Ministry aims to equip Nigerians with the competencies needed to thrive in today’s dynamic workforce.