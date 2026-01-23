The Federal Government has formally executed a concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, marking a major step in its plan to upgrade aviation infrastructure across the country. The agreement was signed in Abuja at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, whe...

The Federal Government has formally executed a concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, marking a major step in its plan to upgrade aviation infrastructure across the country.

The agreement was signed in Abuja at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, where the Minister, Festus Keyamo, hosted officials of the Enugu State Government and representatives of the concessionaire, Aero Alliance.

The Enugu State delegation was led by the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Obi Ozor, while members of the Aero Alliance team included Engr. Chuks Aniekwe, Barr. Oyiwodu Okibe-Oga, Onyedikachi Nwachukwu, Kester Enwereonu, and Barr. Michael Nwaechie of Ivy Solicitors.

In a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Tunde Moshood, the minister described the signing as the final stage of a process that had lasted several years.

He said: “Today is the end of a very long and tedious process regarding the concession of the Enugu Airport. The process culminated on the 31st of July, 2025, when the Federal Executive Council approved the proposal to concession the Enugu Airport, subject of course to contract.”

READ ALSO: Enugu Reps Caucus Backs Concessioning of Enugu Airport

Keyamo explained that after the Federal Executive Council’s approval, the ministry, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and Aero Alliance engaged in prolonged negotiations, including discussions with aviation unions, to protect workers’ interests.

He said: “We did these agreements with the rights and privileges of workers uppermost in our minds. Let me say today that we have fully respected and preserved the rights of aviation workers. They have not been retrenched, their terms and conditions of employment have not changed in any way, and they remain workers of the Federal Government and FAAN.

“The workers have not been short-changed in any way at all. Their jobs are safe and protected. Having taken care of the rights of workers, we then addressed other critical issues and virtually covered all areas before the signing of this agreement.”

The minister, however, noted that some operational details were still being finalised, particularly on security charges and the financial framework for running the airport.

He said: “There are two little issues after signing, in terms of operationalizing the agreement, regarding security fees and the financial model of the airport. These will be resolved in the next few weeks. But as far as the main concession is concerned, we have agreed to concession the Enugu Airport to Aero Alliance today.”

Keyamo expressed optimism that the concession would improve efficiency at the airport, enhance passenger experience, and strengthen service delivery in the South-East aviation corridor.