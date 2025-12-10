The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reiterated its steadfast commitment to placing young Nigerians at the forefront of national development....

Speaking at the Nigeria Youth Academy (NIYA) Startup Grant Award Ceremony and the official launch of NIYA Gigs at the State House Conference Hall, Abuja, President Tinubu emphasised that the youth “will not be sidelined in Nigeria’s progress.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Olufemi Akeem Gbajabiamila, the President described youth empowerment as a personal priority, highlighting the critical role young Nigerians play in driving innovation, civic engagement, and cultural influence both nationally and globally.

President Tinubu outlined the administration’s comprehensive economic reform agenda, designed to remove bureaucratic, financial, and structural barriers and unlock the full potential of the country’s youth.

Key sectors such as technology, agriculture, manufacturing, the creative economy, and green energy will receive strengthened government support, forming an empowerment ecosystem to help young innovators thrive.

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, stressed that Nigeria’s youthful population—over 65% under the age of 30 with a median age of just above 18—presents a unique opportunity to drive long-term national prosperity.

He noted that the NIYA Startup Programme and NIYA Gigs are hands-on initiatives providing structured training, mentorship, digital skills development, and entrepreneurship support to prepare young Nigerians for the modern economy.

“These programs are not abstract concepts. They are real, immediate pathways for young Nigerians to earn, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” Olawande said.

The Minister further emphasized the government’s efforts to democratize opportunity, noting that economic reforms have dismantled historical barriers that previously limited youth access to markets, foreign exchange, and business prospects. “You no longer need long connections or privileged access to succeed in Nigeria,” he declared. “What you need now is talent, discipline, creativity, and courage.”

Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, also highlighted that current reforms are creating a fairer economic environment, where access to opportunities depends on talent, competence, and determination rather than personal connections.

He noted that these measures are paving the way for a new generation of innovators across diverse sectors.

The Federal Government’s ongoing youth-focused initiatives signal a clear vision: to empower young Nigerians to contribute fully to national development and to ensure that every talented individual has a fair chance to succeed.