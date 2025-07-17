The Federal Government has launched the National Policy on Non-State Schools to regulate and support private schools nationwide. The policy aims to regulate private schools and improve access for all children. Thousands of children in the FCT are back in school as the NUT strike ends, but Minister o...

The Federal Government has launched the National Policy on Non-State Schools to regulate and support private schools nationwide.

The policy aims to regulate private schools and improve access for all children.

Thousands of children in the FCT are back in school as the NUT strike ends, but Minister of Education Maruf Tunji Alausa says this is just the start of deeper reforms.

He made this known at the launch of the National Policy on Non-State Schools, reaffirming the government’s commitment to overhauling the education sector.

The first-of-its-kind policy sets standards for infrastructure, guides private-public school partnerships, and enforces quality assurance.

The TRCN also threw its weight behind the initiative, stating that over 85% of private school teachers are not yet professionally registered.

The British High Commission praised Nigeria for tackling challenges facing private schools, especially in rural and low-income areas.

Stakeholders are now being urged to support its swift and full implementation for the future of every Nigerian child.