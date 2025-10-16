The Federal Government has officially flagged-off the National Job Centre Project, a nationwide network of employability hubs aimed at addressing unemployment and promoting “dignified, inclusive, and transformative work for Nigerians.” The initiative was announced by the Minister of State for La...

The initiative was announced by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, at the Mastercard Foundation Annual Nigeria Partner Convening in Lagos yesterday.

According to Onyejeocha, the project forms a critical part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to link trained Nigerians to real job opportunities while strengthening the nation’s labour market infrastructure.

“The National Job Centres will integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services to create a harmonised and inclusive system,” Onyejeocha said. “They form part of a national labour framework that empowers youth to contribute meaningfully to local industries and compete confidently on the global stage.”

The Minister also unveiled the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a flagship initiative of the Ministry aimed at improving the employability of young Nigerians and bridging the gap between training and employment.

“Our goal is not just to create jobs but to build systems that protect workers’ rights, ensure fair wages, and strengthen labour market governance,” she added.

Onyejeocha praised the Mastercard Foundation for its continued collaboration with Nigeria through the Young Africa Works strategy, which has supported job creation, entrepreneurship, and skills development for thousands of youths over the past six years.

She emphasized that the Foundation’s approach complements the government’s efforts to transform skills into sustainable employment, noting that achieving decent and productive work requires cooperation from all stakeholders — including the private sector, development partners, and civil society.

“Building an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem for work requires collective effort. We invite partners to collaborate with us in driving job access through these platforms and accelerating economic outcomes across Nigeria’s labour ecosystem,” she said.

Reiterating the Ministry’s dedication to the President’s Renewed Hope vision, Onyejeocha stated that the government will continue to pursue policies that promote employment creation, social inclusion, and economic stability.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment stands ready to continue working with the Mastercard Foundation and all stakeholders to build a future where work is dignified, inclusive, and transformative,” she concluded.