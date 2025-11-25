The Federal Government has launched a National Financial Literacy, Investment, and Wealth Creation Training Programme aimed at equipping young Nigerians (youths) with the skills required for entrepreneurship, financial management, and long-term economic empowerment. The initiative was unveiled on Tu...

The Federal Government has launched a National Financial Literacy, Investment, and Wealth Creation Training Programme aimed at equipping young Nigerians (youths) with the skills required for entrepreneurship, financial management, and long-term economic empowerment.

The initiative was unveiled on Tuesday at the Rainbow Event Marquee Centre in Abuja by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who said the programme forms part of the government’s renewed agenda to build a generation of innovative and self-reliant youths.

Olawande said the Ministry is working to shift young Nigerians away from dependence on government jobs and toward creating value through enterprise.

“We must reshape youth aspirations. Young people must see themselves as creators of value,” he said, adding that the country’s future depends on disciplined and enterprising young citizens.

He explained that the training initiative will provide millions of youths with structured, practical financial education to support savings, investment, asset building, and responsible risk management.

“Financial literacy is no longer optional; it is a survival skill,” the minister added.

Olawande also announced the development of the Nigeria Youth Academy, a national online learning platform designed to offer modern skill-based courses, entrepreneurial resources, and capacity-building opportunities. According to him, the platform will help ensure that every young Nigerian has access to knowledge that enables success.

In a goodwill message, the Minister of Economic Planning and Budget, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said youths are central to President Bola Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy.

“The drive toward a trillion-dollar economy demands innovation, bold thinking, and youth participation,” he said, urging young people to take advantage of digital and global opportunities.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Maryam Keshinro—represented by Mr. Mike Nwaogu—described the launch as a major step toward nurturing a financially capable generation. She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening policies that support sustainable youth empowerment.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, noted that investing in young people remains Nigeria’s most valuable long-term strategy. He called for more private-sector partnerships to expand youth financial inclusion.

Dr. Enefola Odiba, International Programme Director of Investonaire Academy, stressed the importance of financial discipline, noting that while many youths have the ability to earn income, true wealth depends on how well they manage and multiply it.