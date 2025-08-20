The Federal Ministry of Youth Development, in collaboration with Investonaire Academy, has opened registration for a nationwide financial education programme aimed at training 100,000 Nigerian youths annually....

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development, in collaboration with Investonaire Academy, has opened registration for a nationwide financial education programme aimed at training 100,000 Nigerian youths annually.

The initiative will provide free training in financial literacy, global trade, entrepreneurship, and investment, equipping young people with the skills needed to thrive in today’s financial environment. It is designed to boost employability, foster entrepreneurship, and encourage sustainable wealth creation.

Participants will gain practical knowledge in global asset classes—including commodities, gold, equities, and foreign exchange—alongside portfolio management, risk assessment, and wealth-building strategies. Graduates will receive industry-recognized certificates to support career and business opportunities.

Training will be delivered through a digital Learning Management System (LMS) featuring gamified lessons, simulations, quizzes, and real-life trading scenarios. Physical sessions will begin in Abuja, with plans to expand nationwide.

The programme is open to all Nigerian youths—students, NYSC members, entrepreneurs, job seekers, and professionals—across the 36 states and the FCT. Registration is free via www.investonaire.org.