The Federal Government has concluded the 2025/2026 cycle of the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), disbursing over ₦13.0 billion in interest-free loans to 7,450 academic and non-academic staff across 153 public tertiary institutions nationwide....

The Federal Government has concluded the 2025/2026 cycle of the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), disbursing over ₦13.0 billion in interest-free loans to 7,450 academic and non-academic staff across 153 public tertiary institutions nationwide.

In a statement by the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, on Friday, it also announced that applications for the next phase of the programme will open at the end of June 2026.

The intervention, implemented under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is described as one of the largest staff welfare initiatives in Nigeria’s education sector, aimed at improving the financial wellbeing and productivity of workers in tertiary institutions.

The scheme, established by the Federal Ministry of Education and administered by the Bank of Industry, provides interest-free loans of up to ₦10 million to eligible staff in public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to investing in education workers, noting that the initiative is easing financial pressure and strengthening the workforce responsible for teaching, research, and innovation across the country.

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The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, described the programme as a key pillar of ongoing education reforms, stating that “no education system can outperform the people who sustain it.”

He added that improving staff welfare remains essential to strengthening institutions and enhancing learning outcomes.

According to the ministry, the 2025/2026 cycle recorded over 42,000 applications processed through its digital platform, with beneficiaries drawn from all six geopolitical zones.

Universities accounted for 52 per cent of disbursements, while colleges of education and polytechnics accounted for 25 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

Female beneficiaries represented 19 per cent of recipients during the cycle.

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The ministry said it will intensify sensitisation and outreach in the next phase to improve gender balance and expand participation in underserved regions.

It also noted that the application process is being upgraded, alongside stronger coordination with institutions to ensure faster and more efficient access for applicants.

Applications for the 2026/2027 TISSF cycle will open at the end of June 2026, with eligible staff advised to follow official ministry channels and liaise with their institutional bursary departments for updates.

The programme, officially known as the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund, is part of broader efforts to enhance welfare, strengthen institutions, and improve Nigeria’s education system outcomes.