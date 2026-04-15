The Federal Government has defended the 11 April airstrike carried out by the Nigerian Air Force in the Jilli axis of Borno State, insisting the operation was a targeted counter-terrorism mission based on credible intelligence. In a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the…...

The Federal Government has defended the 11 April airstrike carried out by the Nigerian Air Force in the Jilli axis of Borno State, insisting the operation was a targeted counter-terrorism mission based on credible intelligence.

In a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government said the strike, conducted under Operation HADIN KAI, was aimed at disrupting terrorist activities in Gubio Local Government Area, a region long identified as a stronghold of insurgents.

According to the statement, the operation was “a deliberate, intelligence-led operation, not an indiscriminate attack,” noting that the Jilli axis had been designated a high-risk zone with restrictions on civilian movement due to persistent insurgent activity.

While defending the operation, the government expressed sympathy to affected families, acknowledging reports of civilian casualties.

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“The Government extends its deepest condolences to the families of those affected and sympathises with the injured. Every Nigerian life is sacred, and any loss of civilian life is deeply regretted,” the statement said.

The government explained that the strike followed weeks of intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance, which identified the area locally known as “Kasu Daulaye” as a hub for Boko Haram and ISWAP operations, including logistics coordination and levy collection.

It added that the assessment was reinforced by the arrest of a 15-year-old ISWAP courier in Ngamdu on 12 April, who reportedly confessed to transporting funds and supplies between Jilli and other locations.

Governor Babagana Zulum was also quoted as confirming that markets in Jilli and Gazabure had been shut down years ago due to insurgent control, further supporting intelligence that informed the strike.

The Bindul–Jilli corridor, the statement noted, has remained a major route for terrorist operations, with recent attacks in Ngamdu and Benisheikh linked to the same network, as well as an improvised explosive device (IED) incident in January 2026 that resulted in casualties among troops.

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Following the incident, the Federal Government said it had ordered a “full and independent investigation” to review the intelligence, targeting process and execution of the operation.

“This will review intelligence, targeting, and execution, and we will address any gaps and ensure accountability where needed. The protection of civilian lives remains a core obligation of the Armed Forces,” the statement added.

The government also disclosed that it is working with authorities in Borno and Yobe State, alongside emergency agencies, to provide humanitarian assistance to affected communities, while pledging to strengthen operational safeguards.

It urged residents to comply with security advisories and avoid restricted zones, stressing that cooperation with security agencies remains vital in conflict areas.

The statement further called on the media to exercise restraint and accuracy in reporting security matters, warning that misinformation could undermine national efforts against terrorism.

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“The Federal Government calls on the media to act with responsibility in reporting security matters. In times of crisis, unverified reporting can mislead the public, embolden terrorists, and undermine national efforts,” it said.

Highlighting ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, the government noted recent judicial outcomes, including the conviction of 386 suspects in terrorism-related cases at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

It added that the trials, monitored by organisations such as Amnesty International, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the National Human Rights Commission, resulted in sentences including life imprisonment for individuals found guilty of supporting insurgents.

The government also disclosed that a list of 48 individuals and entities linked to terrorism financing has been published as part of efforts to curb support networks.

Reaffirming its position, the Federal Government said it remains committed to eliminating terrorism and banditry, insisting it “will not allow the exploitation of tragic incidents to weaken national resolve or undermine the mission of the Armed Forces.”

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It added that efforts would continue to focus on “greater precision, accountability, and sustained action until lasting peace is achieved.”