The Federal Government has called on Nigerians, professionals, institutions, and the private sector to take shared responsibility for building and protecting the country’s reputation through honest communication and visible progress.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this call at the Nigeria Reputation Summit 2026 held in Abuja.

Idris described the unveiling of Nigeria’s first National Reputation Perception Index by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) as a significant step in understanding how the country is perceived, both domestically and internationally. “The report is not a verdict on Nigeria. It is a mirror. And as a responsible nation, we must have the courage to look into that mirror and act,” he said.

He commended the NIPR, the Nigerian Reputation Management Group, and its leadership for producing the index after several years of research, noting that reputation building is a long-term national effort that requires discipline and consistency.

The Minister acknowledged that while the report places Nigeria in a low-trust category, significant progress has been made in the last two years under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. “We are not where we used to be. While perception often lags behind reality, real progress is being made, and it must be communicated clearly, consistently, and honestly,” he said.

He highlighted Nigeria’s democratic stability, noting that the country has enjoyed 27 uninterrupted years of democracy, with open political participation and one of the freest media environments globally. “These are not small achievements. They speak directly to leadership, credibility, and trust, which are at the heart of national reputation,” the Minister stated.

On governance and the economy, he pointed to reforms aimed at strengthening local government autonomy, improving security through community-focused initiatives, and restoring fiscal discipline through the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange system. “Difficult decisions were taken, but they were necessary decisions. Today, inflation is easing, growth is stabilising, and our foreign reserves are improving,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and youth-focused innovation programmes, including student loans and venture funding for young entrepreneurs.

Addressing recent negative narratives about Nigeria, particularly claims of religious intolerance, he said such reports do not reflect the true character of the country. “Nigeria is not a nation of intolerance. We are actively correcting false narratives through diplomacy, stronger security efforts, and continued engagement with our partners,” he said.

He stressed that the government alone cannot shape Nigeria’s reputation. “Reputation is earned through action, not slogans. It is built when policy meets purpose and when communication reflects truth,” the Minister said. “This is a national task, and every Nigerian has a role to play.”

He urged communication professionals and citizens alike to promote unity, reject false narratives, and project Nigeria with confidence and clarity.

He thanked participants for their commitment to national development and wished them a productive summit.

Those that attended the event were former Minister of Works and Housing, and two-time Lagos Governor, Chief Babatunde Raji Fashola, as the keynote speaker; Mrs Pauline Tallen, former Minister of Women Affairs; Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); Malam Jibrin Baba-Ndace, Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), and Dr Ike Neliaku, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, amongst other dignitaries.