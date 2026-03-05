The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to strengthen its regulatory framework by improving port cost monitoring, enhancing dispute resolution systems, and deploying data analytics to support effective oversight in the maritime sector. Permanent Secretary of the Fe...

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to strengthen its regulatory framework by improving port cost monitoring, enhancing dispute resolution systems, and deploying data analytics to support effective oversight in the maritime sector.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs. Fatima Sugra Mahmood, gave the directive on Thursday at the NSC 2026 Strategic Management Retreat held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mahmood said the council must also streamline stakeholder engagement processes as part of efforts to boost transparency, efficiency and regulatory effectiveness across Nigeria’s ports.

She described strategic retreats as essential opportunities for institutions to review their operations and reposition for emerging challenges.

“Retreats such as this are critical moments in the life of any institution because they provide an opportunity to pause, reflect, and recalibrate institutional direction in response to emerging realities. As you deliberate over the next few days, I encourage you to be bold in your thinking; honest in your assessments; practical in your recommendations; and resolute in your execution,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Akutah Ukeyima, said the retreat’s theme reflects key priorities that will shape the council’s next phase of institutional development.

He identified collaboration, innovation and excellence as the three pillars required to strengthen regulatory performance within the maritime sector.

According to him, collaboration is vital because “no regulatory institution can operate effectively in isolation within a complex maritime ecosystem.”

He added that innovation has become indispensable as the global shipping industry continues to evolve.

“Innovation, because the dynamics of global trade and logistics require institutions that are adaptive, technology-driven, and forward-looking.

“And Excellence, because the credibility and authority of a regulator ultimately depend on the professionalism, integrity, and performance of its people,” he said.

Ukeyima also provided an update on the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Bill, explaining that although it had earlier been passed by the National Assembly and forwarded for presidential assent, it was returned for adjustments.

“As you are aware, the Bill had earlier been passed by the National Assembly and transmitted for Presidential assent. During the review process, however, certain provisions were observed to conflict with the Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025. In line with the observations communicated by Mr. President, the Bill was returned to the National Assembly for the necessary corrections,” he said.

On staff welfare, the NSC boss disclosed that the proposed salary review for the council’s workforce has secured approval from the supervising ministry and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He said the proposal is currently undergoing vetting by the Budget Office of the Federation before being forwarded to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission for final approval.

“Institutional transformation must also be supported by improved staff welfare and motivation. I am pleased to inform you that the proposed salary review for staff of the Council has already received approval from the Ministry and the OHCSF,” he said.

“The proposal is currently undergoing vetting and clearance by the Budget Office of the Federation, after which it will be considered by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission for final approval prior to implementation.

“Management remains optimistic that the process will soon be concluded. In addition, several welfare improvements have been introduced, including: Upward review of the Children Education Grant to per term; introduction of Health and Social Club allowances; and introduction of Proficiency Allowances to encourage professional development.”