The commendation was contained in a letter of appreciation dated January 15, 2026, in which the association acknowledged the minister’s efforts to address long-standing welfare concerns affecting resident doctors.

According to the group, Wike’s administration demonstrated a strong commitment to healthcare workers through the settlement of outstanding 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears, alongside the payment of a one-month wage award.

The resident doctors described the gesture as a reflection of “exemplary leadership and commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers,” noting that the intervention has boosted morale among medical personnel in the FCT.

They expressed appreciation for what they termed a responsive and supportive approach by the FCT administration, stressing that improved welfare would translate to better healthcare delivery for residents of the capital territory.

The letter, which was signed by the ARD-FCTA President, Dr. George Ebong and General Secretary, Dr. Yusuf Israel Lissa, reads: “Warm greetings from the leadership and entire members of Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCTA).

“We write to formally express our profound appreciation to the Honourable Minister, HE. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for your exemplary leadership and commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers, as demonstrated by the payment of the longstanding 13 months hazard allowance arrears as well as the payment of one month wage award.

“This timely intervention underscores your dedication to equity, fairness, and the recognition of the sacrifices made by doctors and other health workers in the course of service in the FCTA.

“Our Association remains committed to constructive engagement and collaboration in advancing the FCT Health sector and ensuring the continued delivery of quality healthcare services to the populace.

“We also wish to sincerely acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable roles played by the Minister of State Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, Acting Head of Service, Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan, Chairman FCT Civil Service Commission, Engr. Emeka Ezeh, Mandate Secretary Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Permanent Secretary Treasury and Budget, Mr Adamu Ibrahim Wanki, Permanent Secretary Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Baba Gana Adam,

“Permanent Secretary Common Services, Mr Ajayi Rotimi Babatunde, Overseeing Director General, Hospitals Management Board, Dr Ahmadu Abubakar and Director Clinical and Diagnostics, Hospitals Management Board, Dr Osagie Osayande”.