Former Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja shortly after arriving from Enugu aboard a chartered flight. According to Vanguard, airport sources confirmed that Nnaji was taken into custody on Wednesday and is expected to be handed over to…...

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja shortly after arriving from Enugu aboard a chartered flight.

According to Vanguard, airport sources confirmed that Nnaji was taken into custody on Wednesday and is expected to be handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for questioning.

The arrest is linked to an ongoing ICPC investigation into allegations that the former minister forged his academic certificates.

In mid-June, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the anti-corruption agency leave to arrest Nnaji as part of its investigation into the alleged certificate forgery. The court also authorised the commission to declare him wanted through national newspapers, social media platforms and other media channels.

According to court filings, the ICPC sought the ex parte order after Nnaji allegedly failed to honour several invitations extended to him for questioning in connection with the investigation.

Read Also: Nnaji Clarifies Resignation, Denies Forgery Allegations

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The commission had informed the court that repeated efforts to secure his appearance for “investigative activities” proved unsuccessful, prompting it to seek judicial approval for his arrest and public declaration as a wanted person.

Nnaji was arrested on Wednesday upon his arrival at the Abuja airport and is expected to be transferred to the ICPC for further investigation.

The ICPC had yet to issue an official statement on the arrest as of the time of filing this report. Likewise, there was no immediate reaction from Nnaji or his representatives regarding the allegations.