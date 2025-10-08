The former Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has provided clarity on his immediate resignation, following the controversial allegations that he had obtained a forged certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Nnaji, in a press statement, a...

The former Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has provided clarity on his immediate resignation, following the controversial allegations that he had obtained a forged certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Nnaji, in a press statement, affirmed that his resignation as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology is not an admission of guilt, but is intended to allow him to pursue a just cause and let due process run its course.

The former minister describe the allegations as “an orchestrated sustained campaign of falsehood, politically motivated, and malicious attacks have been waged against my person, integrity, and office across print, electronic, and social media platforms.” stating that “These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the Ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.”

The statement reads, “As someone who has spent more than five decades building a reputation anchored on hard work, honour, and service to humanity, I cannot in good conscience allow these distractions to cast a shadow over the noble objectives of this administration.

“My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice — not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court. In the end, Justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just.”

Nnaji expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with the confidence to serve in his cabinet.

“I remain deeply grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence he reposed in me and for the privilege to serve in his cabinet. His vision for a renewed, innovative, and technologically driven Nigeria is one I continue to hold dear, and I pledge my unflinching support to his administration and its transformative goals,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has tendered his resignation amid allegations of certificate forgery.

His resignation was confirmed on Tuesday evening by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu has accepted Mr. Nnaji’s resignation, expressing appreciation for his contributions to the administration and wishing him success in his future endeavours.