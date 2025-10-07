The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has tendered his resignation amid allegations of certificate forgery. His resignation was confirmed on Tuesday evening by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. According to Onanuga, Pre...

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has tendered his resignation amid allegations of certificate forgery.

His resignation was confirmed on Tuesday evening by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu has accepted Mr. Nnaji’s resignation, expressing appreciation for his contributions to the administration and wishing him success in his future endeavours.

Mr. Nnaji said he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

He described the certificate forgery allegations as a smear campaign orchestrated by political opponents bent on tarnishing his reputation.