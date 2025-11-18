Former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi has stepped down as Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing zoning considerations and the emergence of a new National Chairman from his own geopolitical zone. The decision follows the election of Kabiru Turaki,...

Former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi has stepped down as Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing zoning considerations and the emergence of a new National Chairman from his own geopolitical zone.

The decision follows the election of Kabiru Turaki, a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, as National Chairman at the party’s convention over the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Makarfi’s resignation letter, dated November 17, 2025, was addressed to BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara.

He had initially intended to resign two months ago but postponed the move after party leaders, including Wabara, requested that he remain in office until the national convention concluded.

Explaining his decision, Makarfi emphasised a long-held principle regarding the party’s leadership structure: “The principal reason for my resignation then and now was, and is still, my belief that the national chairman of the party and the secretary should not come from the same geopolitical zone. Now that a chairman has emerged from the North West, where I come from, it is necessary to give him full space to do the needful.”

He stressed that his resignation was guided by fairness and the need to avoid any perception of imbalance within the PDP’s leadership.

“Accordingly, I hereby formally resign as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from today, November 17th, 2025,” Makarfi wrote.

In his letter, Makarfi expressed gratitude to Wabara and other BoT members for their cooperation during his tenure.

“I truly appreciate the very respectful relationship between us during my period as Secretary. I also appreciate all Board members for their support and good relationship that prevailed during my period as Secretary,” he added.