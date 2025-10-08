Senator Kelvin Chukwu, representing Enugu East, has defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress....

In a letter notifying the chamber, Senator Chukwu cited internal wrangling, lack of cohesion and direction within the Labour Party , saying these issues undermine the party’s core values.

He described the APC as a stable and inclusive platform better aligned with his vision.

Members of the All Progressives Congress expressed excitement at receiving their new colleague and warmly welcomed him to the opposite aisle.

With this latest defection, the composition of the 10th Senate now stands at: APC — 72 seats; PDP — 28; Labour Party — 4; Social Democratic Party — 2; All Progressives Grand Alliance — 2; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party — 1.