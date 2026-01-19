The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Shaykh (Dr) Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih. The monarch conveyed his condolences in a statement on Monday b...

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Shaykh (Dr) Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih.

The monarch conveyed his condolences in a statement on Monday by his Press Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, describing the cleric’s death as a monumental loss to the Ilorin Emirate, the Muslim Ummah, and humanity at large.

Reacting to the sad development, the Emir said the news was received with total submission to the will of Allah.

“Inna lillahi waina ilaehi roji’un, it is with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we receive the news of the demise of the 12th Chief of Ilorin, Shaykh Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih Onida OON,” he stated.

He further paid tribute to the late religious leader, highlighting his exceptional character and lifelong service to Islam and society.

“He was a cleric with unique features, intelligence, honesty, loyalty, dedication and tolerance. His demise has caused us in Ilorin Emirate great sadness of no particular measure. We reflect on his lifetime as a man of great of honour and piety,” the Emir said.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also praised the late Chief Imam for his unifying role among Islamic scholars and his commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“Late Imam Solih was full of wisdom and he was notable for unifying the entire Muslim clerics as well as promotion of inter-religious harmony in the state,” he added.

The Emir announced that funeral prayers for the deceased would hold later on Monday.

“The Janazah will hold at the Palace Square of the Emir of Ilorin by 4pm today, Monday 19th January 2026,” the statement said.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the late cleric, accept his good deeds, and grant him eternal rest.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also extended condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire Ilorin community, urging all to take solace in the exemplary life lived by the late Chief Imam.