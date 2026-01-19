The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu, has passed away at the age of 75. The death of the revered Islamic scholar was confirmed in a statement made available to TVC News on Monday. Born in Ilorin, Kwara State, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu dedicated his life to Islamic scholarship an...

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu, has passed away at the age of 75.

The death of the revered Islamic scholar was confirmed in a statement made available to TVC News on Monday.

Born in Ilorin, Kwara State, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu dedicated his life to Islamic scholarship and service to the Ilorin Emirate.

Through years of learning, teaching, and spiritual leadership, he rose to become one of the most influential religious figures in the state.

He was appointed the 12th Chief Imam of the Ilorin Emirate in 1983, a position he held for over four decades.

Throughout his long tenure, the late Chief Imam was widely respected for his deep knowledge of Islamic teachings, firm leadership in religious affairs, and consistent advocacy for peace, unity, and religious tolerance among Muslims and the wider society.

Further details surrounding his burial arrangements are expected to be announced by the Ilorin Emirate Council.