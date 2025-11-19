The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has condemned Tuesday evening attack on some Church worshippers in Eruku town, in Ekiti Local government area of the State....

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Press Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, expressed concern over the incidence stressing that, “It is most unfortunate, condemnable and worrisome.”

He noted that it is saddened that the dastardly and unpatriotic act occured when governments at all levels are making concerted efforts towards getting the nation rid of banditry, terrorism and other felonious acts.

The Emir however appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts by mobilising forces for the safe return of all the kidnapped victims even as he mourned those who were killed during the attack.

He therefore prayed Almighty Allah to repose the soul of the deads and comfort their families.