The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd), mni, has urged the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to adopt strategic leadership, transparency, and good corporate governance as key pillars for reforming the Nigeria Police Force. Speaking at a two-day induction programme…...

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd), mni, has urged the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to adopt strategic leadership, transparency, and good corporate governance as key pillars for reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking at a two-day induction programme in Abuja, DIG Argungu delivered the lead paper titled “Policing Strategic Leadership on Promoting Public Sector Governance, Accountability and Institutional Excellence.”

He stressed that modern policing requires innovation, technological integration, and international cooperation to enhance efficiency and rebuild public trust.

“The Nigeria Police Force must get better at anticipating emerging issues and thinking innovatively. In today’s digital world, old methods of intelligence gathering are obsolete,” DIG Argungu said.

Referencing Peter Drucker’s principle of “Innovate or Die,” he urged the new management team to leverage technology in areas such as electronic evidence and cybercrime to remain effective in the 21st century and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This was contained in a statement by Torty Njoku Kalu, Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Police Service Commission, on Tuesday, March 24.

The induction programme, organized by the Police Reform Secretariat in collaboration with the UNDP, CLEEN Foundation, and the Federal Government of Germany, also highlighted the importance of accountability, integrity, and adherence to the Federal Government’s Corporate Governance Manual.

DIG Argungu noted that police officers are answerable not only to the law but also to the government, the National Assembly, the PSC, and the public.

He addressed recurring complaints against police officers, including arbitrary arrests, unlawful searches, and excessive use of force, urging the new leadership to confront these issues head-on.

Key modules of the induction programme covered ethical standards, financial regulations, and the role of external oversight mechanisms.

The event, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, brought together officials from the Ministry of Police Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission, fostering collaboration between the Police Service Commission, Nigeria Police Force, and the Police Reform Secretariat. DIG Argungu described the forum as a unique opportunity to strengthen professionalism, ethical conduct, and public sector governance within the force.