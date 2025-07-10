Elon Musk’s Generative AI company xAI has unveiled Grok 4, the latest AI model with new features. Musk claimed that the Grok 4 model has passed rigorous tests and demonstrated doctorate-level expertise in a variety of fields, rivaling OpenAI and Google. “Grok 4 is a postgrad-level in ...

Elon Musk’s Generative AI company xAI has unveiled Grok 4, the latest AI model with new features.

Musk claimed that the Grok 4 model has passed rigorous tests and demonstrated doctorate-level expertise in a variety of fields, rivaling OpenAI and Google.

“Grok 4 is a postgrad-level in everything,” Musk said during an hour-long live broadcast, which began after midnight in New York. “At least with respect to academic questions, Grok 4 is better than PhD level in every subject. No exceptions.”

Grok 4 comes in two formats. The standard model is designed for general use—tasks like writing, researching, translating, and basic reasoning. It will also support function calling and structured outputs, which are now common features in language models aiming to be more helpful in practical scenarios.

The second version, Grok 4 Code, is built for developers. It aims to provide support for code generation, bug detection, and development assistance, similar to what’s already offered by tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor. Whether it brings anything new or just catches up remains to be seen.

The most recent version, Grok 3, was released in February. It has upgraded reasoning, supports advanced data review, and provides faster replies. Three new features, DeepSearch, DeepResearch, and Think added to provide in-depth replies.

xAI initially planned to release the next version as Grok 3.5. However, Musk confirmed that this new model brings a lot more capabilities than the previous generation.

Over the past few days, a version of the AI built into Musk’s X social media platform praised Adolf Hitler and provided antisemitic responses to multiple prompts from X users.

In response, xAI, which owns X, announced it would be taking action to “to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.”

Musk predicted that Grok would discover new technologies next year, if not as soon as later this year. Yet, he said, “at times it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies, or discovered new physics.”

Gemini, ChatGPT, and Anthropic are some of the popular tools that are taking AI coding to new levels. And xAI will be added as a new name in this list with the Grok 4 code.