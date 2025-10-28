Elon Musk, founder of xAI, has unveiled Grokipedia, an AI-powered online encyclopedia aimed at competing with Wikipedia. The announcement was made through a series of posts on X on Tuesday. Musk has been openly critical of Wikipedia, accusing the platform of “ideological bias” and claiming it is...

Elon Musk, founder of xAI, has unveiled Grokipedia, an AI-powered online encyclopedia aimed at competing with Wikipedia. The announcement was made through a series of posts on X on Tuesday.

Musk has been openly critical of Wikipedia, accusing the platform of “ideological bias” and claiming it is influenced by “far-left activists.”

He previously urged users to “stop donating” to Wikipedia, adding, “Defund Wikipedia until balance is restored.”

“Grokipedia version 0.1 is now live,” Musk tweeted.

“The goal of Grok and Grokipedia.com is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal.”

He further described the platform as, “better than Wikipedia imo,” and explained that Grokipedia will evolve alongside Grok, xAI’s AI system.

“As Grok improves, so will Grokipedia. We are embedding the principles of critical thinking and cogency into Grok,” he added.

The launch follows a brief postponement on October 20, which Musk said was to allow the team to “do more work to purge out the propaganda.”

He emphasised that the platform is open source, stating, “Grokipedia.com is fully open source, so anyone can use it for anything at no cost.”

Since the launch, Musk has shared tutorials on X to guide users on navigating the site, correcting errors, and sharing links, underscoring his vision of a collaborative, AI-enhanced encyclopedia that prioritizes accuracy and critical thinking.