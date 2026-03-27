The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a major warning that Nigeria’s 2027 elections could be jeopardized if security is not prioritised, stressing that credible polls are inseparable from national stability. Speaking at the 2nd Annual Lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS),…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a major warning that Nigeria’s 2027 elections could be jeopardized if security is not prioritised, stressing that credible polls are inseparable from national stability.

Speaking at the 2nd Annual Lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), INEC Chairman, Prof Joash O. Amupitan, declared that elections and security should no longer be treated as separate issues but as “two sides of the same coin of national stability.”

With the release of the 2027 election timetable, Amupitan said Nigeria is entering a sensitive period.

The presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and governorship polls on February 6, 2027, he noted, represent not just political milestones but “a security trigger.”

The INEC boss outlined a “sophisticated triad” of threats to the electoral process, highlighting social media volatility, AI-driven disinformation, and Foreign Information Manipulation (FIMI), compounded by insurgency, communal clashes, and logistical hurdles.

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This was disclosed in a statement shared via the X handle of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, March 26.

The statement reads: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sounded a strong warning over emerging threats to Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that credible polls are inseparable from national security.

“Speaking at the 2nd Annual Lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash O. Amupitan SAN, emphasized that elections and security must no longer be treated as separate concerns but as “two sides of the same coin of national stability.”

“He warned that Nigeria is entering a critical phase following the release of the 2027 election timetable, noting that the scheduled presidential and National Assembly elections on January 16, 2027, and governorship polls on February 6, 2027, now represent not just political milestones but “a security trigger.”

“Amupitan identified a ‘sophisticated triad’ of threats facing Nigeria’s elections, including social media volatility, AI-driven disinformation, and Foreign Information Manipulation (FIMI), compounded by logistical and security challenges such as insurgency and communal conflicts.

“ ‘Without a secure environment, the sovereign will of the people is not just threatened; it is silenced,’ he stated.

“He stressed that restoring public trust in elections is vital to preventing unrest, warning that declining voter turnout—from 53% in 2011 to 26% in 2023—poses a serious security risk by creating a vacuum that could be exploited by destabilizing actors.

“He highlighted the Commission’s reliance on technological tools such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) as critical safeguards against fraud, while calling for stronger inter-agency collaboration through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

“Earlier in his welcome address, AANISS President, Barr. Mike Ejiofor, described the lecture’s theme—“Credible Elections and National Security in Nigeria”—as timely and essential.

“Ejiofor noted the absence of key security chiefs, including the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police, attributing it to pressing national emergencies, but expressed optimism they would participate later.”