The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled a revised draft of its 2026 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, signalling fresh efforts to tighten internal party processes and improve the credibility of elections ahead of the 2027 general polls. The draft was presented on Tuesday during a consultative meeting…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled a revised draft of its 2026 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, signalling fresh efforts to tighten internal party processes and improve the credibility of elections ahead of the 2027 general polls.

The draft was presented on Tuesday during a consultative meeting with political party leaders in Abuja, where INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said the proposed rules are aimed at aligning with the Electoral Act 2026 while addressing loopholes identified in earlier frameworks.

Highlighting the importance of internal democracy, Amupitan stressed that credible elections are rooted in transparent candidate selection processes.

“We gather not only to discuss the newly drafted INEC Regulation and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2026, but also to reaffirm our collective commitment to enhancing the democratic process in Nigeria.

“Credible elections begin long before polling day; they begin in the transparency of the processes that produce the candidates,” he said.

He explained that the review was based on a thorough assessment of the 2022 regulations, supported by empirical data, including the Political Party Performance Index developed in collaboration with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy.

According to him, the findings revealed a “disturbing gap between party constitutions and grassroots realities.”

The INEC chairman said the new guidelines introduce reforms across several areas, including party registration, mergers, internal administration, primaries, campaign activities, financial transparency, and deregistration conditions, with a particular focus on sanitising party primaries.

“These guidelines aim to sanitise party primaries and end opaque processes that impose unpopular candidates, fuelling voter apathy and avoidable litigation,” he said.

He also drew attention to new provisions on campaign finance, noting that the Electoral Act 2026 empowers INEC to determine election spending limits in consultation with political parties.

With the 2027 elections scheduled for January 16 for presidential and National Assembly contests, and February 6 for governorship and state assembly polls, Amupitan warned that the commission is operating within tight timelines.

“We are operating within a compressed timetable, which demands what I call surgical precision,” he noted.

He added that the draft includes measurable benchmarks to enhance the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, urging political parties to embrace the reforms.

“By sharpening these rules, we are protecting the sovereign will of the Nigerian people from nomination to the final declaration of results,” he said.

Reaffirming the commission’s stance, he added, “INEC remains a neutral umpire, but we are no longer passive observers to the erosion of democratic values,” he added.

However, concerns were raised by the National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, who warned that certain provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 could undermine the credibility of the 2027 elections if not addressed.

“Critical issues, if not urgently addressed, could jeopardise the success of the 2027 General Election,” he said.

Dantalle described aspects of the law as disappointing, arguing that it falls short of expectations.

“Rather than advancing our democratic journey, it represents a significant regression,” he stated.

He criticised the provision mandating direct primaries, insisting that political parties should retain the freedom to determine their candidate selection methods.

“The choice of candidate selection methods remains an internal affair of political parties,” he said.

He also called on the National Assembly to restore indirect primaries as an option and faulted the requirement for parties to submit membership registers, including National Identification Numbers, within a limited timeframe, describing it as impractical and exclusionary.

Dantalle further reiterated calls for the mandatory electronic transmission of election results.

“This is a fundamental demand of the Nigerian people,” he added.

He advocated stronger measures to tackle electoral malpractice, including the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, while stressing the need to rebuild public confidence in the electoral system.

“The credibility of the Commission is at stake, and public confidence hinges on the assurance that every vote will count,” he said.

He added that the international community would be closely watching Nigeria’s 2027 elections.