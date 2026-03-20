Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash O. Amupitan, has urged staff of the Commission and Nigerians to sustain the discipline imbibed during Ramadan as the country prepares for key electoral activities. In an Eid-el-Fitr message issued on Friday in Abuja, Amupitan described the end of the…...

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash O. Amupitan, has urged staff of the Commission and Nigerians to sustain the discipline imbibed during Ramadan as the country prepares for key electoral activities.

In an Eid-el-Fitr message issued on Friday in Abuja, Amupitan described the end of the fasting period as “a victory of the spirit over the self,” stressing that the lessons of patience, integrity, and empathy must guide the Commission’s conduct ahead of the 2026 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

He noted that this year’s Ramadan coincided with the Christian Lenten season, describing it as a reflection of unity and shared responsibility within the Commission.

“Seeing both faiths within the Commission engaged in simultaneous fasting and intercession reinforces my belief in our shared humanity,” he said.

“The lessons of Ramadan patience, integrity, and empathy are the very virtues we require as we approach the critical milestones of 2026.”

The INEC boss, who addressed over 14,000 staff across the 774 local government areas, reiterated his administration’s commitment to staff welfare, citing the recent reintroduction of a Commission-wide Iftar as part of efforts to strengthen internal cohesion.

He, however, stressed that professionalism remains non-negotiable, warning that the Commission would maintain zero tolerance for misconduct as it works to curb voter apathy and rebuild public confidence in the electoral process.

Amupitan described the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun governorship elections as crucial tests for the Commission’s ongoing reforms ahead of the 2027 general election.

Since assuming office in October 2025, he said the Commission has intensified efforts to modernise its operations in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, with a focus on strengthening the deployment of technology such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

According to him, maintaining internal discipline and improving staff welfare are critical to insulating the Commission from external pressures and ensuring credible elections.

The INEC Chairman emphasised that a motivated workforce remains key to delivering transparent and credible polls, particularly as preparations intensify for the off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states.