The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on citizens to turn the 2026 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations into an opportunity for national renewal, urging unity and collective responsibility in the face of persistent economic and security challenges. In a message released on Friday, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh extended warm wishes…...

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on citizens to turn the 2026 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations into an opportunity for national renewal, urging unity and collective responsibility in the face of persistent economic and security challenges.

In a message released on Friday, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh extended warm wishes to the Muslim Ummah, describing the end of Ramadan as a period of spiritual reflection and growth.

He emphasised that the values celebrated during Ramadan, kindness, sacrifice, and care for the vulnerable, should also guide Nigerians toward national cohesion.

“At a time like this, our nation needs unity more than ever. From insecurity to economic hardship, the challenges before us are real, but so too is our shared strength,” the statement read.

Archbishop Okoh acknowledged Nigeria’s diversity, urging citizens to view differences in faith, ethnicity, and culture as a source of strength rather than a cause for division.

He stressed that CAN believes the nation thrives only when its people stand together: “Not divided by faith or ethnicity, but united by a common purpose and a shared future.”

He encouraged Nigerians to reject discord, prioritise dialogue over distrust, and act in ways that heal rather than harm the country’s social fabric. The Archbishop also highlighted the need for collective peace and progress, framing Eid as a moment to reset national priorities.

“The association joined Muslim counterparts in praying for divine intervention, specifically seeking lasting peace, improved security across all regions, and rapid economic recovery to ease citizens’ burdens.”

CAN’s prayers, Archbishop Okoh added, also focused on wisdom, compassion, and ethical guidance for Nigeria’s leaders, emphasizing the responsibility of governance during this pivotal time.

“Let this Eid be more than a celebration; let it be a reset for our national conscience. I pray for joy, health, and peace for all Nigerian families,” he said.