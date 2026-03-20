The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Olakunle Nafiu, has called on corps members across the country to use the Eid el-Fitr celebration as a moment to reinforce their commitment to national unity and selfless service. In a message marking the end of Ramadan, Nafiu emphasised that the…...

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Olakunle Nafiu, has called on corps members across the country to use the Eid el-Fitr celebration as a moment to reinforce their commitment to national unity and selfless service.

In a message marking the end of Ramadan, Nafiu emphasised that the values of sacrifice, gratitude, peace, and compassion—central to the holy month—reflect the core ideals upon which the NYSC scheme was established.

The message, conveyed in a statement by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, encouraged corps members to embody these virtues in their daily conduct and interactions within their host communities.

According to the NYSC boss, adherence to these principles would not only shape personal character but also strengthen national cohesion, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious, or cultural differences.

He stressed that the collective contributions of corps members and staff remain vital to building a more united and prosperous nation, urging them to remain focused on their responsibilities.

Nafiu expressed optimism that the Eid al-Fitr season would bring renewed strength, joy, and fulfilment to corps members as they continue to serve the country.

“Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to national unity and service to our fatherland,” he said.

Reaffirming the scheme’s guiding philosophy, he added, “Nigeria is ours; Nigeria we serve.”

He also wished corps members and NYSC staff a peaceful and fulfilling Eid al-Fitr celebration.