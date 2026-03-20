As Muslims across Lagos and Nigeria celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has extended warm greetings, describing the occasion as a period of joy, renewal, and gratitude. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, Obasa noted that Eid-el-Fitr is…...

As Muslims across Lagos and Nigeria celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has extended warm greetings, describing the occasion as a period of joy, renewal, and gratitude.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, Obasa noted that Eid-el-Fitr is more than a celebration, emphasizing that it reflects the core values of sacrifice, compassion, and unity instilled during Ramadan.

He also urged Nigerians to remain committed to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is beginning to yield measurable outcomes.

According to the Speaker, the country’s economic outlook is showing signs of resilience, with gradual easing of inflation following months of reforms.

He further highlighted ongoing social protection programmes aimed at supporting women, families, and vulnerable groups, as well as initiatives designed to promote youth inclusion in governance.

Obasa added that while the reforms may be challenging, they are laying the groundwork for long-term economic stability, improved public services, and national growth.

He concluded by wishing Muslim faithful a peaceful and fulfilling Eid-el-Fitr celebration, urging them to sustain the values of Ramadan and remain united in the collective effort to build a more prosperous nation.