Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah across the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast. He thanked Allah for His faithfulness in the affairs of Nigeria as a whole, while calling on all Nigerians to remain steadfast and vigilant, and to continue…...

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah across the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He thanked Allah for His faithfulness in the affairs of Nigeria as a whole, while calling on all Nigerians to remain steadfast and vigilant, and to continue supporting the government in its efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“As we mark the end of the blessed month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters across the nation” he said

“May this sacred occasion of Eidul-Fitr inspire a renewed sense of unity, discipline, sacrifice, commitment to service among all Nigerians” he added.

“May it further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, deepen our collective commitment to charity and compassion, and reinforce the enduring ties of love, loyalty, and national duty that unite us as one nation”

” I urge all citizens to remain steadfast, vigilant, and united in purpose. Together, through shared responsibility and patriotism, we shall continue to safeguard our peace, defend our sovereignty, and advance the progress of our great nation”

“May peace, stability, and prosperity prevail across Nigeria” Matawalle prays.