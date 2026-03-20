Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, of Kauran Gwandu, has felicitated with Muslims in Kebbi State, across Nigeria, and beyond on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan and the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr, describing the occasion as a moment of gratitude, spiritual renewal, and sober reflection. Governor…...

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, of Kauran Gwandu, has felicitated with Muslims in Kebbi State, across Nigeria, and beyond on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan and the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr, describing the occasion as a moment of gratitude, spiritual renewal, and sober reflection.

Governor Idris urged the Muslim Ummah to uphold the noble lessons of Ramadan, including sacrifice, patience, compassion, discipline, tolerance, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, stressing that these virtues should not end with Ramadan but must continue to guide daily life.

He also called on Muslims to emulate the exemplary character and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), whose life remains a shining model of humility, mercy, justice, peaceful coexistence, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of the Ummah.

Reassuring the people of Kebbi State, Governor Idris affirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining developmental strides across critical sectors, while deepening empowerment programs and expanding opportunities for the vulnerable, the less privileged, and all segments of society to thrive.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Kebbi State for their sustained prayers, support, and confidence in his leadership, reaffirming that his government will continue to be anchored on justice, inclusive development, shared prosperity, peace, unity, and the promotion of democratic ideals for a greater and more prosperous Kebbi State.