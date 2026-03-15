The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) has distributed food palliatives to over 600 Islamic scholars (Alarammas) and Tsangaya schools across Jigawa State, in its continued effort to support Tsangaya education during the holy month of Ramadan. In a Sunday statement signed by the Grassroots Mobilisation for…...

The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) has distributed food palliatives to over 600 Islamic scholars (Alarammas) and Tsangaya schools across Jigawa State, in its continued effort to support Tsangaya education during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a Sunday statement signed by the Grassroots Mobilisation for Better Nigeria Initiative (GMBNI) Media Office, the distribution forms part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the statement, the distribution exercise took place at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Conference Hall in Dutse.

The statement further revealed that the initiative was facilitated through the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, aiming to ease the hardship faced by scholars and students during the fasting period.

The Commission’s Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sani Idris, who was represented at the event by the Jigawa State Coordinator, Abubakar Ibrahim Khalil Elleman, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to the welfare of Tsangaya teachers and out-of-school children.

Idris stated that the gesture underscores the present administration’s dedication to supporting those who dedicate their lives to Islamic education.

In her remarks, Ambassador (Dr) Fatima Mohammed Goni, the founder of the GMBNI, represented by the North-West Zonal Coordinator of the Initiative, Abbas Rufa’i Wangara, expressed profound satisfaction with the Commission’s efforts.

She commended the focused approach of Dr Idris in addressing the challenges facing Tsangaya schools and out-of-school children’s education in Nigeria.

Goni added that the leadership of Dr Idris has brought a new lease of life to the Almajiri education system.

She said, “This palliative distribution during Ramadan is a testament to his compassion and the commitment of the Commission to the well-being of Islamic scholars.”

The statement disclosed that several speakers at the event praised the kind gesture, describing it as timely and impactful.

The statement added, “They extended their gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership through the Renewed Hope Agenda and commended Dr Mohammed Sani Idris for ensuring that the benefits of government programs reach the grassroots.”

The beneficiaries, who included Alarammas and representatives from various Tsangaya schools across the state, prayed for the continued success of the President and the leadership of the Commission.

The event was attended by stakeholders in the education sector, community leaders, and members of the press.