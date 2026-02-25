The Arraignment of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Federal high Court in Abuja has been stalled due to the absence of the defendant in court....

Justice Joyce Abudulamlk has however adjourn arraignment to 23rd of April to enable the State Security Service, provide El-Rufai in court.

During proceedings the defense counsel moved an application for bail, in the absence of the defendant, but was countered by the prosecution counsel.

In a brief ruling, Justice Abdumalik held that a bail application cannot be moved prior to an arraignment.

According to the prosecution lawyer, El-Rufai is still in the custody of the Independent Corruption Practice and Other Related Offenses Commision, ICPC, hence his inability to be arraigned.

The lawyer said he isn’t sure when El-Rufai will be released to them, which formed the bases of his submission in court, prompting the trial court to give the adjournment.

The Federal Government had filed a three-count charge against the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, alleging that he unlawfully intercepted the phone communication of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

In the charge filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, through the State Security Service, the former governor, was said to have committed the crime with some persons who are currently on the run.

He was accused of committing an offence under section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024.

In count-two of the charge, the former governor, was said to be aware that someone unlawfully intercepted the NSA’s communications, but failed to report the crime to the relevant security agencies.

It was further alleged that by using technical equipment to intercept the NSA’s calls, the defendants endangered public safety and national security, and instilled “reasonable apprehension” among Nigerians, an offence in breach of section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003.

El-Rufai, has also filed a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the alleged unlawful invasion and search of his Abuja residence.

In the suit El-Rufai is challenging the validity of a search warrant issued on February 4 by a Chief Magistrate.

He is asking the court to declare the warrant null and void, citing lack of specificity, drafting errors, ambiguity and absence of probable cause, which he argues render the search unconstitutional.