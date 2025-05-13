In a bold step to further enhance security of lives and property across the state, Ekiti State Government has begun the process of recruiting over 500 personnel into the Amotekun Corps, Agro-Marshals, and Anti-Gracing Task Force.

The recruitment process which is geared towards reinforcing the state’s ability to curb criminal activities, protect farmers as well as enforce anti-gracing laws effectively, began in Ado- Ekiti on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalist during the screening exercise held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado- Ekiti , the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier-Gen Ogundana Ebenezer (rtd) said the exercise is a critical step towards beefing up the security architecture of the state and expand personnel aimed at addressing the growing security challenges across the country, particularly in rural communities.

Gen. Ogundana emphasized that the recruitment drive is not only a response to security threats but also a proactive step in ensuring the realisation of government’s vision for a robust agricultural sector by strengthening security around the farms and in the grassroots.

He explained that the screening exercise and the recruitment process for the new personnel is being carefully considered for local knowledge and familiarity with the terrain. He added that deploying security personnel that are well familiar with their environment would greatly improve surveillance and intelligence gathering.

The Special Adviser explained that after the screening exercise, all the successful candidates would undergo comprehensive training to ensure that they are fully ready and equipped to tackle the state’s security challenges effectively and professionally.

“The screening exercise going on here today is for those that have been shortlisted to be recruited into Amotekun, Agro-Marshals, and Anti Gracing Corps in Ekiti State, which is a proactive measure by Governor Oyebanji to recruit more men into the local security outfits.

“After the screening, we will train them and after that return them to their respective local government areas to go and protect the area, and you are also aware of the Governor’s Agriculture projects, which is creating employment for the youth and since most of the forests been used by the criminals as hideout had been turned to farms, we have to protect the farmers and the farms and that’s why we are increasing the strength and capacity of Amotekun in the state”, he added.

The young men that turned up for the exercise were drawn from across all the local government areas of the state with input from their community leaders