A witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday linked a series of fund transfers traced to the Kogi State government to Ali Bello, chief of staff to Governor Usman Ododo, during the ongoing N10.2 billion fraud trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ahmed Abubakar, the 17th prosecution witness and an EFCC investigator, told the court that financial records recovered during the investigation showed inflows and outflows allegedly connected to Bello and his co-defendant, Dauda Sulaiman.

Ali Bello, a nephew of former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, and Sulaiman are facing a 16-count amended charge, which includes allegations of misappropriation and money laundering of N10,270,556,800.

Led by EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, Abubakar identified Exhibit F, a document containing transaction entries uncovered during the probe. He said a $91,000 transaction dated February 5, 2021, was paid to “Oga Ali,” which he said referred to Ali Bello.

He also cited a N150,000 outflow dated February 6, 2021, listed as payment to “Rashido,” identified as Abdulrasheed, who allegedly traveled from Lokoja, the state capital, to move funds. According to Abubakar, N150 million was transported from Lokoja to a bureau de change operator.

The witness further highlighted entries dated February 19, 2021, showing N10 million paid to Ali Bello and N500,000 to Sulaiman. He said references such as “Alhaji Ali” and “Daud” corresponded to the first and second defendants, respectively.

Abubakar also pointed to payments linked to account number 1000688500, belonging to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company, noting transfers of N80 million and N20 million, totaling N100 million, connected to Plot 1060 in Gwarimpa, Abuja. “There were 10 entries of N10 million each, making a total of N100 million. The source is Maigari Murtala, an ally of the first defendant and a contact of the bureau de change operator,” he explained.

The court admitted an irrevocable power of attorney for the property as Exhibit Q.

Proceedings were briefly paused when the prosecution sought to tender extrajudicial statements made by the defendants in November and December 2022. Defence counsel objected, arguing that the statements did not comply with sections 15(4) and 17(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), particularly regarding voluntariness and audio-visual recording.

In a trial-within-a-trial to determine the statements’ validity, Abubakar insisted the defendants’ statements were obtained without coercion. “In EFCC, we have a standard. No threats, no promises, and statements were taken in the presence of their counsel, with Z.E. Abbas being the most present,” he said.

Following the mini trial, the court admitted the statements into evidence after the defence raised no further objections.

The judge adjourned the trial to February 17 for continuation.