The Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign 58-year-old Rita Izehia Iyoha over allegations of property fraud involving N446 million. Iyoha, along with her sister, Fidelia Oghenetejiri, is accused of defrauding Frank Obruche Esemudje and his wi...

The Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign 58-year-old Rita Izehia Iyoha over allegations of property fraud involving N446 million.

Iyoha, along with her sister, Fidelia Oghenetejiri, is accused of defrauding Frank Obruche Esemudje and his wife by claiming to sell them a property in Effurun, Warri.

The sisters allegedly presented themselves as the rightful owners of the property, claiming it was inherited from their late father.

The complainant, however, could not take possession of the property after payment due to an existing court judgment restraining the sisters from selling it.

Attempts to recover the funds failed, as Iyoha reportedly relocated to Ghana shortly after the transaction.

The EFCC, which had been tracking her movements, arrested Iyoha during a visit to Nigeria at a popular Lagos motor park.

She has reportedly made useful statements and is expected to be arraigned in court soon.

Meanwhile, Fidelia Oghenetejiri is facing prosecution before Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State.

She is charged with three counts of advance fee fraud and obtaining money by false pretence.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Fidelia Oghenetejiri Jemu, on or about May 22, 2025, in Warri, Delta State, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N50 million via your First Bank account number 3217460863 from Frank Obruche Esemudje under the pretense that the money was for the purchase of a property located at No. 54 Airport Road, Effurun, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

Oghenetejiri pleaded not guilty and was remanded in a Correctional Centre.