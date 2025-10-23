The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed the success recorded by the anti-graft agency under his leadership in the last two years. The anti-graft boss stated that the commission has recovered over N566 billion alongside other currencies and ass...

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed the success recorded by the anti-graft agency under his leadership in the last two years.

The anti-graft boss stated that the commission has recovered over N566 billion alongside other currencies and assets.

He made this statement at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by the Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC boss noted that between October 2023 and September 2025, the Commission received over 19,000 petitions, conducted 29,240 investigations, filed 10,525 cases in court, and secured 7,503 convictions.

He disclosed that within the same period, the Commission recovered ₦566 billion $411 million, £71,000, €182,877 and other foreign currencies from proceeds of financial and economic crimes.

Mr Olukoyede also announced the recovery of 1,502 non-monetary assets, comprising 402 properties in 2023, 975 in 2024, and 125 so far in 2025.

He listed several high-profile cases prosecuted within the period, including those involving former governors Willie Obiano, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Darius Ishaku, Theodore Orji, and Yahaya Bello. Others are former ministers Olu Agunloye, Mamman Saleh, Hadi Sirika, Charles Ugwu, and former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele.

He further disclosed that the Commission in December 2024 arrested 792 suspects involved in investment and cryptocurrency fraud in Lagos, among whom were 192 foreigners who were prosecuted and deported.

He added that the Commission also revisited and revived several longstanding corruption cases, including those involving Fred Ajudua, former People Democratic Party, PDP Chairman Haliru Bello Mohammed, former National Security Adviser, NSA Sambo Dasuki, and former Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF boss Ngozi Olojeme.

The EFCC Chairman explained that part of the funds recovered by the Commission was deployed to key national initiatives, including the Students Loan Scheme and Consumer Credit Scheme, with a total of ₦100 billion invested.