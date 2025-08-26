The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of five internet fraudsters before Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The convicts, Christian Okoli, Adeleye Emmanuel, Akinyele Kehinde Fatai, Shonekan Waris Bolaji, and Olufemi Korede Ayomiposi were among 93 suspects arrested on Sunday, August 10, 2025, during a sting operation at a hotel within the precincts of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.
They were arraigned on separate one-count charges bordering on impersonation, identity theft, and internet fraud.
All five pleaded guilty to the charges.
In the case of Christian Okoli, he was arrested in July 2025.
He admitted to engaging in online romance scams, with a Samsung S23 Ultra and incriminating documents recovered from him.
He also refunded N300,000 to the EFCC. After reviewing the evidence, the court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment or, in the alternative, a N1 million fine.
The Samsung S23 Ultra and the N300,000 draft were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.
Adeleye Emmanuel was arrested during the August 10 sting at OOPL and confessed to being involved in romance scams.
Justice Dipeolu sentenced him to one-month of community service under the supervision of the Correctional Services.
As part of the punishment, he is to carry a placard between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily with the inscription declaring that “crime does not pay.”
Akinyele Kehinde Fatai also pleaded guilty to romance scams, admitting that he benefitted $2,000 from his fraudulent activities.
He refunded N500,000 through an Access Bank manager’s cheque.
The court convicted him in line with Section 274 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment or a N3 million fine.
In the case of Shonekan Waris Bolaji, the defendant admitted that he began engaging in romance scams in 2024 and even claimed affiliation with a U.S.-based gang member currently serving a jail term in California.
Justice Dipeolu sentenced him to 30 days’ imprisonment, effective from August 10, 2025, the date of his arrest.
Finally, Olufemi Korede Ayomiposi confessed to making $2,800 from romance scams.
He refunded N1 million through two manager’s cheques and was found in possession of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and another Android device.
The court sentenced him to 30 days’ imprisonment starting from his arrest on August 10, 2025.
The two phones and the N1 million draft were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.
The August 10 sting at OOPL led to the arrest of 93 suspects in connection with romance and internet scams.