‎The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of five internet fraudsters before Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos....

‎The convicts, Christian Okoli, Adeleye Emmanuel, Akinyele Kehinde Fatai, Shonekan Waris Bolaji, and Olufemi Korede Ayomiposi were among 93 suspects arrested on Sunday, August 10, 2025, during a sting operation at a hotel within the precincts of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

‎

‎They were arraigned on separate one-count charges bordering on impersonation, identity theft, and internet fraud.

‎

‎All five pleaded guilty to the charges.

‎

‎In the case of Christian Okoli, he was arrested in July 2025.

‎

‎He admitted to engaging in online romance scams, with a Samsung S23 Ultra and incriminating documents recovered from him.

‎

‎He also refunded N300,000 to the EFCC. After reviewing the evidence, the court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment or, in the alternative, a N1 million fine.

‎

‎The Samsung S23 Ultra and the N300,000 draft were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.

‎

‎Adeleye Emmanuel was arrested during the August 10 sting at OOPL and confessed to being involved in romance scams.

‎

‎Justice Dipeolu sentenced him to one-month of community service under the supervision of the Correctional Services.

‎

‎As part of the punishment, he is to carry a placard between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily with the inscription declaring that “crime does not pay.”

‎

‎Akinyele Kehinde Fatai also pleaded guilty to romance scams, admitting that he benefitted $2,000 from his fraudulent activities.

‎

‎He refunded N500,000 through an Access Bank manager’s cheque.

‎

‎The court convicted him in line with Section 274 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment or a N3 million fine.

‎

‎In the case of Shonekan Waris Bolaji, the defendant admitted that he began engaging in romance scams in 2024 and even claimed affiliation with a U.S.-based gang member currently serving a jail term in California.

‎

‎ Justice Dipeolu sentenced him to 30 days’ imprisonment, effective from August 10, 2025, the date of his arrest.

‎

‎Finally, Olufemi Korede Ayomiposi confessed to making $2,800 from romance scams.

‎

‎He refunded N1 million through two manager’s cheques and was found in possession of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and another Android device.

‎

‎ The court sentenced him to 30 days’ imprisonment starting from his arrest on August 10, 2025.

‎

‎The two phones and the N1 million draft were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.

‎

‎The August 10 sting at OOPL led to the arrest of 93 suspects in connection with romance and internet scams.