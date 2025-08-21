The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have repatriated 51 more foreign nationals -50 Chinese and one Tunisian - convicted and sentenced for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud....

This brings the total repatriated convicted foreign nationals to 102 in the ongoing exercise that commenced last Friday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The convicts are among the 192 foreign nationals arrested during a sting operation by the Commission in Lagos, following actionable intelligence about the operations of one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime syndicates in Nigeria.

Upon their arraignment, the defendants entered into plea bargain agreements with the EFCC.

While delivering judgement in their cases, the judges had sentenced them to one-year imprisonment each and ordered the forfeiture of the assorted properties, devices and digital assets recovered from the defendants.

The Judges had also directed the Comptroller General of Immigration to ensure that the convicts were repatriated to their countries of origin within seven days, after serving out their custodial sentences.

More deportations are scheduled in the coming days.